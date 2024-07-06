PETALING JAYA: Police have obtained a six-day remand order extension against the parents of autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin.

The parents of the murdered six-year-old were brought to the court complex earlier, today, after their initial seven-day remand order which began on June 1, expired.

According to New Straits Times, when Zayn Rayyan’s father Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, 28, entered the magistrates’ courtroom in handcuffs, he was reported to be visibly distressed and crying.

During the proceedings, family members and supporters of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin gathered at the court complex entrance today, holding banners that read “Justice for Zayn” and “Justice for Zaim and Isma.” in reference to Zayn’s mother Ismanira Abdul Manaf.

Zaim’s mother reportedly said:, “We want the real murderer. I know Zaim is not wrong.”.

The couple’s counsel Fahmi Abdul Moin told the English daily, magistrate Ainaa Muhamad Kamal granted the extension following the expiration of an earlier seven-day remand.

“During proceedings, a senior police investigating officer had applied for a further seven-day remand order based on the probes conducted against my clients.

“However, we objected on grounds that they both do not need to be arrested further and they should be released.

“But the magistrate found reasons to remand them and allowed another six days remand from today until next Wednesday. On Wednesday, it will be final. Whether there is a case or not, they must be released.

“I have explained this to the couple and they understand. They are being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,“ he was quoted as saying after proceedings.

Police had been looking to extend the remand of Zayn’s parents to assist in an investigation.

Earlier it was reported that the parents’ current remand expires tomorrow, according to Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

Zayn’s parents were earlier remanded for seven days from Saturday (June 1) until today under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

