Parents of Zayn Rayyan under pressure, seek justice

PETALING JAYA: The parents of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin are under immense pressure as they are being investigated for his murder.

Lawyer Ilyani Khuszairy, who represents the couple, said they are both deeply distressed and believe that the real culprit is still at large.

“They are both under tremendous pressure. We can see it in the father’s face. He cries whenever we ask questions. He said the murderer is out there.

“The mother is well, but she is sad. She is not talking much. She is still in shock.

“They said they are treated well and will give their cooperation to the police.

“They hope that this case would be resolved amicably and investigations will be carried out transparently and fairly. They want justice for their son,“ Ilyanin was quoted as saying after the remand order application proceeding at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

The couple was arrested at their home in Puncak Alam on May 31 and remanded for seven days. The magistrate’s court today granted a six-day remand extension to facilitate investigations.

Ilyani and co-counsel Fahmi Abd Moin were recently appointed after the previous lawyer representing Zayn Rayyan’s parents, Mahmud Abdul Jumaat, withdrew from the case.

Fahmi added that they had met the couple for the first time just before proceedings today.

Meanwhile, Zayn Rayyan’s paternal grandfather, Zahari Mohd Reba said he is seeking justice for his son’s family.

“At the time of the incident (throughout investigations), he (Zayn’s father) was with me.

Zahari reportedly said he could not comment on his son’s claims of being wronged, but added that he was confident that the police would investigate in a transparent manner.



