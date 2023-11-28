12MP: 260,000 affordable housing units built so far - Nga

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 260,000 affordable housing units, or 52.38 per cent of the 500,000 units target outlined in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) by 2025, have been built so far, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said that efforts to build affordable housing would be intensified to realise the vision that ‘each Malaysian deserves a home’.

“In line with the Malaysia MADANI vision that all residences should be habitable, the Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) has set a minimum area of affordable housing to be at least 750 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“This is the minimum specification to ensure that families, even though they reside in affordable homes, do not face the stigma of coming from a lower class. This is crucial to maintain the status and dignity of the people,” he said during the question and answer session.

He was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai regarding the study on developing affordable homes with a minimum area of 600 square feet for sale or rental to the public.

Replying to Senator Datuk Husain Awang’s original question on the government’s action in addressing the issue of rental rooms resembling a ‘bird’s nest’, Nga said KPKT had issued a directive to all state and local authorities on Oct 23 to intensify and strengthen enforcement within their administrative areas.

This includes conducting regular and consistent inspections of buildings and residential houses and being responsive to public complaints concerning the issue, he added.

He pointed out that Section 79(1) of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 stipulates that it is prohibited to erect, direct or permit the construction of any partition, compartment, gallery, loft, roof, ceiling or other structure without having the prior written permission of the local authority.

The media previously reported that such modifications are becoming increasingly widespread, especially in major cities, with some shop premises in Kuala Lumpur being renovated to accommodate 38 rental rooms where tenants could only sit and lie down at a rate of RM300 per month.

Nga said the local authority could also order any building that did not comply with the conditions set in Section 70 of the Act to be demolished by issuing a notice to the owners of the building or residential premises.–Bernama