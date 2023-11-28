Adam Radlan’s six money laundering cases transferred to KL Sessions Court

KUALA LUMPUR: The six new money laundering charges faced by Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad at the Shah Alam Sessions Court have been allowed to be transferred to the Sessions Court here.

This brings to 12 the number of charges slapped on the businessman - five on soliciting and receiving bribes and seven on money laundering.

Judge Azura Alwi also allowed deputy public prosecutor Mohd Fadhly Mohd Zamry’s application to transfer all the corruption and money laundering charges faced by the businessman to be heard at Criminal Sessions Court 14 (Judge Suzana Husin).

“The order is allowed as applied. The cases faced by the accused in this court will be transferred to Criminal Sessions Court 14,“ Azura said.

Before Suzana, deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh told the court that the prosecution would apply for all these cases to be heard together after documents relating to the money laundering cases were studied by the defence, and this matter was confirmed by lawyer Datuk Seri Rajan Navaratnam, who was representing Adam Radlan.

Suzana then fixed Jan 11 next year for mention.

On Nov 9 this year, Adam Radlan as director of Syarikat Bayu Bumiraya Sdn Bhd pleaded not guilty at the Shah Alam Sessions Court to six charges of money laundering involving RM3.675 million from the company account to CIMB Bank Berhad accounts belonging to him and three other individuals, including Nabilah Mahiaddin and Ameer Azlan Mohd Ayob, between Dec 1, 2021 and Dec 27, 2022.

The charges under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA) [Act 613] provide for a jail term of up to 15 years and a maximum fine of five times the amount or value of proceeds of unlawful activities or instruments of the offence at the time it was committed or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

On Feb 21, Adam Radlan was slapped with two graft charges at the KL Sessions Court.

On the first charge, he was alleged to have solicited a bribe amount of 3.5 per cent to 7 per cent of the total amount of a road works project worth RM47.8 million from Mat Jusoh Mamat, who is the managing director of MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd.

He was also charged with receiving RM500,000 from Mat Jusoh as an inducement for helping MIE secure from the government via direct negotiations the road works project which spans from Jalan Sg Adam to Kg Banat, Perlis.

The offence is alleged to have been committed at a restaurant in Dutamas and at CIMB Bank Berhad’s Bukit Tunku Branch, Taman Tunku, in March 2021 and on Nov 26, 2021.

On Feb 22, Adam Radlan was once again charged with two counts of receiving RM4.1 million in bribes from one Lian Tan Chuan and Mat Jusoh for helping Nepturis Sdn Bhd and MIE obtain two similar projects (Jana Wibawa).

On Feb 28, he was again charged with corruptly soliciting RM2 million from Lian as an inducement for helping Nepturis to get a project related to Jana Wibawa.

All the charges are framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same Act, which carries up to 20 years’ jail and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

On Oct 25, Adam Radlan faced another charge at the Sessions Court here with using RM500,000 from the proceeds of unlawful activities two years ago, under Section 4(1)(b) of AMLATFPUAA 2001 and punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act. -Bernama