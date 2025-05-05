Two policemen suspected of soliciting bribes remanded for one week

KUALA TERENGGANU: Two police personnel have been remanded for seven days starting today on suspicion of soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM5,000 in return for covering up gambling and drug activities.

The remand order against the two male suspects, who are working at one of the Terengganu district police headquarters (IPD), was issued by Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli after granting an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to sources, initial investigations found that the first suspect, who is in his 50s, is believed to have solicited and accepted a bribe of RM3,000 from an individual around August last year in return for not taking action on gambling and narcotics offences.

“Meanwhile, the second suspect, who is in his 40s, was remanded on suspicion of soliciting and accepting a bribe of RM2,000 between December 2022 and May 2023 in order to avoid taking action on narcotics offences from an individual.

“Both suspects are suspected of receiving bribes in cash and transactions to their respective bank accounts,“ he said.

They were detained between 12.30 and 2 pm yesterday when they appeared to give statements at the Terengganu MACC office.

Meanwhile, Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid when contacted confirmed the arrests and said the cases were being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.