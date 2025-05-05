JKR urged to boost safety at accident-prone Senawang junction

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Public Works Department (JKR) has been urged to implement additional safety measures at the Matahari Height traffic light junction along Persiaran Senawang 1, near here, where four people were killed in accidents in the past two months.

State Local Government Development, Housing and Transport Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar said his office had discussed with JKR the best approach to get road users to slow down at the location.

“Among the suggestions discussed were the installation of early warning lights before the junction and additional signage to indicate an accident-prone area to alert road users to be more cautious,“ he told Bernama here today.

Arul, who also chairs the state-level Road Safety Council, said that while the authorities can enhance safety measures at the location, all road users should play their part by driving responsibly.

He stressed that driving behaviour and driver attitude play a critical role, and thus compliance with traffic laws, especially stopping at red lights, must be prioritised.

Arul said drivers found guilty of running red lights and causing accidents should face appropriate penalties.

Meanwhile, Paroi state assemblyman Kamarul Ridzuan Md Zain suggested that, to reduce the risk of accidents at the location, authorities could paint thick yellow lines or install road studs to help slow vehicles down.

“With such safety elements in place, road users will be more cautious and won’t be able to speed recklessly,“ he said.

A 20-year-old man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a van that allegedly failed to stop at the Matahari Height traffic light junction at about midnight last Saturday.

A similar incident occurred in March when three motorcyclists were killed after being hit by a Honda Jazz that reportedly ran a red light at the same location.