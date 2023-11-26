Anwar’s leadership brings changes to Mitra: Political analyst

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) has undergone changes under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after years of facing a negative image due to allegations of mismanagement of funds.

Political analyst Datuk Anbumani Balan said the transformation was achieved with the sincerity and commitment of Anwar who ordered the set up of a MITRA Special Task Force Committee to improve public perception of the unit, which is responsible for identifying issues and challenges of the Indian community in Malaysia, in addition to implementing initiatives for their socioeconomic development.

“Led by Datuk R. Ramanan as the committee chairman, we see he has been carrying out his duties fairly well, many negative perceptions of the unit have been cleared in the past four to five months.

“In fact, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has also reassessed the risk of corruption for 2023 at a low level for the unit, which is crucial in refuting claims by certain parties that the Prime Minister is not focusing on the socio-economic development of the Indian community.”

He said this when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Buletin Bernama Programme: ‘A Year of PMX Leadership’ last night.

Anbumani said it is still too early to judge Anwar’s administration which has just completed its first year, adding that, he should be given enough time to prove his capability in implementing all plans, including making new decisions for the Indian community

“We have four more years, which should give him enough time to examine any weaknesses and how they can be resolved efffectively so that for the next year, he could form a more effective and efficient team for Malaysians.

“At the same time, Cabinet members must also stand in solidarity with him by playing their respective roles. Let’s not make assumptions, it’s not fair. In any case, he has been given the mandate to lead Malaysia and we should give him the opportunity to prove his capabilities,“ he said.

Anwar was sworn in as Prime Minister on Nov 24, 2022, five days after the 15th General Election (GE15) before the appointment of two Deputy Prime Ministers and 28 Cabinet Ministers in the Unity Government was announced on Dec 2, 2022.

On Jan 19, Anwar introduced Malaysia MADANI as an effort to steer and restore the country’s dignity and glory on the world stage. MADANI is based on six pillars : sustainability, well-being, creativity, respect, trust and compassion. - Bernama