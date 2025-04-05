Home Minister flags alarming rise in drug-related offences in Kelantan

PASIR MAS: Drug trafficking and abuse in Kelantan are at alarming levels, with arrest, remand and conviction data showing an upward trend since 2022, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said briefings and observations during his working visit to the state today revealed that drug-related offences remain among the most pressing security issues.

“Data indicates that the majority of drugs seized fall under the synthetic category, such as pil kuda (yaba) and other stimulant-based substances. Cannabis is also seized, but in much smaller quantities.

“There has been a steady rise in drug abuse, distribution and trafficking, as reflected in the number of arrests and cases that result in convictions,“ he told reporters after visiting the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Rantau Panjang.

He also expressed concern over prison overcrowding in the state, which has been linked to drug-related convictions.

“Machang Prison is currently holding over 3,000 inmates, more than double its official capacity of 1,560, representing an excess of 104 percent. Of this number, 80 percent are drug offenders.

“Pengkalan Chepa Prison is also overcrowded with 2,977 inmates, of which 65 percent are drug-related offences,” he said.

Saifuddin explained that under the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) standards, the level of drug abuse is measured by the number of cases per 100,000 population.

“Kelantan, with a population of 1.8 million, has recorded approximately 23,000 drug abuse cases, based on data from the Ministry of Health, Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) and drug rehabilitation centres.

“This places Kelantan’s ratio at over 1,000 cases per 100,000 people, far exceeding the national average of 566,” he emphasised.

He added that Kelantan is among the four border states, in addition to Kedah, Perlis, and Terengganu, that record the highest number of drug-related cases.

The Kelantan districts with the highest incidence are Jeli, Kuala Krai, Bachok, Tanah Merah, and Pasir Puteh.

He has directed the Kelantan police to intensify enforcement to curb the drug supply and strengthen collaboration with AADK in refining prevention strategies.

“I also stressed the importance of raising awareness within the community and schools to combat this scourge of drug abuse,” he said.

He added that overall security in the state remains stable, thanks to the ongoing commitment of the security forces.

Also present was Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.