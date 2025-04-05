KUALA LUMPUR: Mosques and surau in the Federal Territories have been urged to work with the government to help address mental health issues among the people.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said mental health issues must be addressed holistically, encompassing physical, mental, social and spiritual aspects, in line with efforts to build a MADANI society.

He said mental health issues, particularly among women, were becoming increasingly apparent and had affected efforts to develop a MADANI society.

“This is because the development of a MADANI society starts at home, where they (women) play a role in the family, then the community and the nation,” he told a press conference after launching the “Thy Me Time @ Mosque” programme at the Azzubair Ibnul Awwam Mosque in Cheras here today.

The programme aims to transform mosques into support centres for community well-being.

Among the activities offered are casual chat sessions with psychiatrists, emotional counselling, Healing Circle (activities such as journal writing, breathing techniques and group sharing), and Networking Support (to foster stronger bonds with others and provide spiritual and emotional support).