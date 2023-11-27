Baby meets fiery end after parents’ car crashes into lamppost

KUALA KRAI: A seven-month-old baby girl was burnt to death after the car she was travelling in with her parents crashed into a lamppost and caught fire in front of a bank in Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai, early today.

Officer in charge of the Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue Department Mohd Fadzil Musa said the charred body of the baby, Wan Sabeena Arisha Wan Shahrizat, was found near the family Honda Jazz car, while the father, Wan Shahrizat Azwan Wan Shahril, 28, suffered severe burns.

“We received the distress call about the accident at 4.04 am.

“The charred body of the baby has been handed over to the police for further action,” he said, adding that both the father and mother, Nur Hasidah Razmi, 25, who sustained minor injuries, were taken to the hospital for treatment.–Bernama