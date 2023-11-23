Bagan Datuk International Fishery Industrial Park to empower food security

BAGAN DATUK: The Perak state government through Menteri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) is collaborating with Younchang Engineering and Construction (M) Sdn Bhd and Chin Hin Group Bhd for the Bagan Datuk International Fishery Industrial Park development project, involving an investment of more than RM2 billion.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said the high-impact project is one of the best initiatives to empower the food security agenda, particularly through the fishery sector.

“Through this project, the Bagan Datuk area can be a global fishery trade and industrial centre as well as creating socio-economic spillover benefits in the area.

“This project is also expected to create an estimated 5,500 job opportunities, specifically for the people in the area,“ he said in a media briefing after attending the state’s meet the customers day programme 10/2023 series today.

Earlier, Saarani also witnessed the memoranda of understanding signing ceremony between MB Inc. and Younchang Engineering and Construction as well as Chin Hin Group for the development of the project.

MB Inc chief executive officer Anuar Zainal Abidin said the collaboration via the large-scale fishery industry project has the potential to generate high returns for the state's economy.

He said with the participation of international companies, this project is viable particularly as a processing centre, supply and distribution of marine products in the region.

“The high-impact project involving industrial and foreign investment requires highly capable developers from the aspects of finance and technical to gain the trust of investors,“ he said. -Bernama