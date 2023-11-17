Bernama, Antara boost cooperation to tackle new media challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and Perusahaan Umum Lembaga Kantor Berita Nasional (Antara) will continue to enhance cooperation in various fields to tackle the challenges posed by new media.

Bernama editor-in-chief Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin said the relationship and cooperation between the state news agencies of Malaysia and Indonesia have existed for a long time, but need to be improved, especially in combating fake news.

“Bernama and Antara have quite similar roles. We both agree that fake news should be dealt with properly to prevent it from misleading people in these two nations,” she said.

Nur-ul Afida was met after receiving a visit from Antara Board of Governors led by its Supervisory Board chairman Kemal Gani at Wisma Bernama here today.

Also present was Bernama deputy editor-in-chief (News Service) D. Arul Rajoo.

Nur-ul Afida also expressed Bernama’s interest in collaborating to organise a photography exhibition in conjunction with the National Day celebrations of both countries.

Meanwhile, Kemal hoped that collaborative efforts in dealing with the challenges of new media can help both agencies remain relevant and serve as the primary reference for society.

“The challenges of the global and digital media era have somewhat affected mainstream media. To tackle these challenges, news agencies should produce concise and engaging content to cater to the preferences of today’s society.

“Mainstream media also needs to utilise social media to continue disseminating valuable and beneficial information to the public,” he said.

According to Kemal, today’s media should also be proactive in generating news content rather than solely waiting for materials.

“We need to create credible, beneficial and interesting news content suitable for use across all media platforms,” he said.-Bernama