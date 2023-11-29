Boy nabbed over robbery bid released on police bail

SUNGAI PETANI: A 13-year-old boy arrested for allegedly trying to rob an e-hailing driver on Monday has been released on police bail.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said police had completed their investigations and would submit the investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

“The investigation into the attempted robbery involving a 13-year-old boy has been completed and he has been released on police bail. The teenager was held on a one-day remand order which ended yesterday,” he said when contacted today.

Zaidy said yesterday that in the incident in Taman Keladi near here, the teen suspect had tried to stab the 65-year-old driver with a knife and attempted to snatch the cash from his shirt pocket.

The victim managed to fend off the attack by grabbing hold of the knife and biting the suspect's hand.

The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested by police. -Bernama