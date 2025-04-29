Dormitory block at SMK Tinggi Setapak engulfed in fire

KUALA LUMPUR: A fire broke out in a dormitory block at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tinggi Setapak, which houses 91 male students, on Monday night.

Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Japari Tajuddin in a statement said at the time of the incident, all students were in the school’s surau, awaiting the Isyak prayer.

The fire, which was brought under control by 9.40 pm, primarily affected the first floor of the dormitory and caused 80 per cent damage, he added.

No students were injured, though the cause and damage are still under investigation.

A local resident, Muzelysham Mustafa, said his son alerted him to the fire after hearing the alarm, prompting him to check the dormitory.

Upon arriving, he found the dormitory empty, reassuring him that no students were trapped inside.

Following the incident, parents began arriving at the school to pick up their children as soon as they were notified.