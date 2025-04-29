Finances cast clouds over weddings

PETALING JAYA: For many young couples in Malaysia, the path to marriage is becoming increasingly treacherous, and not due to a lack of love but because of the heavy financial burden imposed by family expectations.

theSun recently reported that weddings in Malaysia are soaring in cost, with average expenses ranging between RM50,000 and RM200,000, some of the highest in Southeast Asia.

This pressure is driving many couples to take out loans or rack up credit card debt, contributing to a rising number of bankruptcies, particularly among younger Malaysians.

Cultural expectations, including lavish venues and extravagant decorations, only add to the financial strain.

Several individuals took to social media, including X, to voice their opinions on the issue.

User @nis_twt96 shared how her

colleague’s father pressured her to marry soon but the young woman hesitated, citing insufficient savings.

Her parents, eager for a grand celebration to honour her as the youngest daughter, insisted on a lavish wedding.

“The part I do not understand, and never will, is why parents make things harder for their children. In Islam, marriage is meant to be simple. It is troubling how people care more about what others think.”

She also questioned blind adherence to tradition.

“Who is going to change this mindset if not us? When the bride and groom want a simple ceremony but the parents push for grandeur, who will step up to educate them? It should be done wisely, not rudely.”

User @erlixxxxxxxxxx said: “If we focus on the essentials, costs would not be so high. The issue is, sometimes we do not want a big wedding but our families insist.”

Similarly, @kembungtemenung criticised the societal pressure to impress and said: “Weddings become expensive because people want to show off to strangers they barely know. It should be simple and affordable but trying to imitate the wealthy turns it into a financial nightmare.”

User @_fix03 said: “Weddings are not inherently expensive. It is when you listen to parents who insist on inviting distant relatives, serving lamb and hosting between 1,000 and 2,000 people that costs skyrocket.

“We just want an intimate wedding but if we do not follow, they will accuse us of being antisocial. If they want it grand, they should help pay.”

@Fird_4u5 added that a friend took out a RM50,000 loan to fund his extravagant wedding and, unfortunately, the marriage ended but the debt remained.

“Now he is single and still paying monthly, like a bankruptcy repayment, while his ex is happily married to someone else.”

@icaroose spoke about the pressure some feel to maintain an image, even if they cannot afford it.

“The group(s) you desperately want to impress do not even care. And in the end, it is you who suffers.”

@elonesqandar said: “Marriage itself is actually inexpensive. It is our desires that drive up the cost.”

Meanwhile, @iam_ein praised her cousin’s pragmatic approach and said: “My cousin stuck to her budget. If her parents wanted to add more guests or extras, they could do so with their own money. She made it clear she could not afford more and did not want her fiancé burdened either.”

@Ronnie50604835 raised a broader concern and said: “When there is demand, there is supply. People willing to spend excessively push prices up.

“Rich families can afford it but for those taking loans just for a wedding, it is foolish. The event is just one day, no one really remembers it, but you will be paying off the debt for years.”

These views have highlighted a growing awareness among younger Malaysians about the need to rethink wedding culture, with more people taking the initiative to “educate” their families and prioritise financial stability over fleeting extravagance.