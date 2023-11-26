Bukit Aman probing death threat against PM Anwar - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are currently investigating death threats made against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that surfaced on social media since this morning.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, when contacted, said so far, one report has been received on the matter, adding that additional details on the case will be announced from time to time.

Earlier today, a screenshot of a TikTok video went viral on social media, where a user offered RM5 million to anyone who would shoot dead the Prime Minister, ministers, and members of a political party. The video has since been removed.

Razarudin said the case is being investigated under Sections 507 and 233 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, PKR Youth (AMK) deputy chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim said representatives from the wing’s Putrajaya division lodged a report on the video at the Putrajaya district police headquarters at 1.43 pm today.

The video uploaded on TikTok by account user Jaiadani89 contained threats against the Prime Minister (Anwar), with an offer of RM5 million for anyone willing to kill him,” he said at a press conference at the PKR Annual National Congress at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

Muhammad Kamil urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation and take stern action against the irresponsible individual, as it could potentially jeopardise the country’s security and harmony.

He also expressed concern that if such incidents were left unchecked, more irresponsible individuals could freely make statements to incite the public to issue death threats, thereby cultivating extremist practices. - Bernama