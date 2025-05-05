KUALA LUMPUR: The United States (US) government has agreed to further talks with Malaysia on the surprise US reciprocal tariff imposed on imports from the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Although discussions are currently in the early stages, he said, there is a likelihood that the US will reduce the 24 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed on Malaysia.

“It must be reiterated that the process is still in the early stages without any agreement finalised by the two parties. Neither Malaysia nor the US has made any final commitments,” he said during a special meeting in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He also said that all ongoing discussions are subject to a non-disclosure agreement in line with international practices when the issues are of strategic interests and are sensitive.

“If there are policy recommendations that require approval, it will go through a comprehensive review process including at the Cabinet level and, if required, tabling in Parliament,” he added.

On April 24, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz led a delegation to Washington, DC for a high-level meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick dan US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to address the tariff issue.

During the meeting, Tengku Zafrul stressed the importance of continuous discussions and reiterated Malaysia’s openness to find constructive solutions in addressing US concerns.