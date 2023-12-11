Coach of Terengganu SUKMA games cyclists dies in accident

KUANTAN: A 22-year-old coach of the Terengganu Sukma Games cyclists Muhammad Muslim Marzuki died in an accident while accompanying the team during a training session at Kilometre 52 of Jalan Kuantan-Maran here today.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the incident is believed to have occurred at 10 am when Muhammad Muslim, who hailed from Bandar Permaisuri, Terengganu, was following the squad from Kuantan heading to Temerloh on a motorcycle.

“The initial investigation revealed that the victim lost control of the motorcycle causing it to veer into the opposite lane and collide with a lorry,” he said when contacted today.

He said the motorcycle collided with a lorry driven by a 43-year-old man near the Paya Bungor police beat, adding the victim was confirmed dead at the scene.

The victim’s body was taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here for investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama