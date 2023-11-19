Drop in number of flood victims in Perak

IPOH: The number of flood victims in Perak dropped to 83 people, involving 23 families, who are still at the relief centres (PPS) in Kerian and Kinta this morning, from 84 people (24 families) last night.

The Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, stated that the evacuee who left home was from the PPS at the Dewan Orang Ramai Taman Meru 2A, leaving only eight victims from a family still at the PPS.

“In Kerian, the number of flood victims remains the same, with 18 people from three families at the PPS at SK Changkat Lobak and 57 people from 19 families at the PPS at SK Alor Pongsu,” read the statement.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) predicts rain in all 12 districts in the state in the afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, according to the Perak Public Works Department, the FT 147 Jalan Selama route in Kerian is still closed to all vehicles and motorists are advised to use an alternative road on the A111 Jalan Pintasan Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah.

In Batang Padang, only one lane of the FT 1152 Felda Trolak Selatan route is open, and only for light vehicles to facilitate repair works.

“The route on FT 001 Jalan Ipoh-Tanjung Malim has only one lane open to all vehicles to facilitate installation of a Traffic Management Plan (TMP) following a landslide there, it said. - Bernama