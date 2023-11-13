Early state polls could be a possibility - Sabah CM

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 13 (Bernama) -- Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has not dismissed the possibility of an early Sabah state election.

Hajiji, who is also Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) president said that the term for GRS-PH Plus administration would end in October 2025.

“Even though we still have two more years, we may consider having the state election earlier, “ he said in his keynote address at the Gagasan Rakyat 2023 Annual General Meeting here today.

As such, he said the Gagasan Rakyat machinery must be prepared to work hard to face the Sabah state polls because two years is not that far away.

When met by reporters after the event, Hajiji, however, said he still has no idea when the state election would be held.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said in the upcoming state election, it is hoped that there would be no more attempts to seize power as what had happened earlier this year, which could jeopardise political stability of the state.

The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman said the dark episode in Sabah’s politics was a deep disappointment as it was orchestrated by a few leaders who were part of the state government and the move had disrupted the state administration.

Without naming the leaders or group involved, he said the state government was almost paralysed, adding that political instability and frequent change in government and Chief Minister, could hinder the continuation of the state’s previous policies and hamper development.

“Developing the state requires a reasonable timeframe, along with the commitment and dedication of the government to achieve the goal of making the state more advanced and prosperous. Sabah needs political commitment for immediate development. The key is stability, and only with stability can Sabah be developed,“ he said.

He said for the sake of political stability and in the interests of the people, GRS agreed to join the Unity Government and support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.—Bernama