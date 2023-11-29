FAMA: Over six million households have benefitted from Madani Agro Sales Programme

CHUKAI: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has successfully recorded RM80.5 million worth of sales from the MADANI Agro Sales Programme, surpassing the target set for this year.

FAMA chairman Aminuddin Zulkipli said based on the performance report as of Nov 26, the programme launched by the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) last April has exceeded the initial sales target for this year, which was RM39 million or 206 per cent.

“This figure was achieved through the implementation of 4,429 programmes even though our target number of programmes is 5,000.

“The programme, which focuses on offering basic food products, has actually benefited 6.4 million households with savings totaling RM24.1 million,” he told Bernama after attending the same programme at the Kerteh Permanent Farmers’ Market here today

Aminuddin said given these achievements, FAMA would conduct a feasibility study to ensure that FAMA remains financially capable before targeting larger sales figures for next year.

“...because the market operates not just based on demand but also depends on supply. So, FAMA will do its homework before presenting it to the ministry for the next target, especially in terms of supply.

“Of course, there is still room for improvement, and that’s why we are pleased to share this achievement because it will attract more entrepreneurs and suppliers to participate in future sales,” he said.

The programme, which is a rebranding of the earlier ‘Jualan Terus Dari Ladang’ (JTDL), is implemented in collaboration with the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) and the Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM). -Bernama