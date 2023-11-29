Flood situation in Terengganu, Kelantan unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation and number of evacuees in Terengganu and Kelantan remained unchanged this morning.

In TERENGGANU, a total of 31 people from seven families are still housed in two relief centres, in two districts, as of 8 am.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, a total of 22 people from five families, are still taking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Atas Tol in Kuala Terengganu, while nine other evacuees, from two families, are still housed at SK Kampung Rhu Sepuluh, in Setiu.

It also reminded the public to remain vigilant, as several places are still experiencing continuous rain.

Meanwhile, in KELANTAN, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 438 people from 137 families, as of 7.30 this morning.

The Disaster Info portal of the Social Welfare Department said that all evacuees are accommodated in four relief centres, two each in Pasir Mas and Bachok districts. - Bernama