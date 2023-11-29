Govt allocates RM1b for eMADANI programme, registration from Dec 4

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has allocated RM1 billion for the eMADANI programme which will benefit up to 10 million Malaysian citizens, said the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

In a statement, the ministry said the recipients will get a one-off e-cash credit of RM100 via this programme.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government hoped the eMADANI contribution would help ease the people’s financial burden during the school holidays and towards year-end, besides inculcating a culture of cashless payment.

“The implementation of the eMADANI programme beginning next Monday is in line with the government’s commitment to expedite the execution of measures to support the national digital economy agenda and provide assistance directly to the people,” said Anwar who is also the Finance Minister.

The eMADANI programme was announced during the launch of the MADANI Economy: Empowering the People framework on July 27, 2023.

According to the statement, the eMADANI programme for eligible adults encompassing the B40 and M40 categories will be opened on Dec 4, 2023.

The eMADANI registration and claims will start from 8.00 am on Dec 4, 2023 until Feb 20, 2024, through the e-wallet service providers selected by the users. -Bernama