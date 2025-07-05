PETALING JAYA: A van driver working for a kindergarten in Johor Bahru was charged at the Batu Pahat magistrates’ court today for negligence and abandonment, allegedly resulting in the death of a five-year-old boy in April.

The accused, Yau Chee Weng, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him in Mandarin by a court translator before Batu Pahat Sessions court judge Mohamad Khalid Ab Karim, Harian Metro reported.

The 57-year-old was charged with leaving the child in a van, which resulted in the boy’s death.

The retiree allegedly committed the offence in Taman Bukit Indah, Johor Bahru, between 8am and 12.05pm on April 30.

The van driver was charged under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 and faces punishment under the same section, which provides for a fine of up to RM50,000, imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Sharifah Natasha Syed Ahmad, while the accused was represented by lawyer Goh Toh Jen.

The prosecution initially proposed a bail amount of RM15,000 with additional conditions.

The court later granted bail of RM7,000 with one surety and imposed additional conditions, including surrendering his passport to the court and refraining from contacting or disturbing prosecution witnesses until the case is resolved.

The case has been fixed for re-mention on June 16.

On April 30, a five-year-old boy was reportedly found unconscious in a school van in Johor Bahru.

The victim had allegedly been left in the van while the driver was dropping off other students that same day.