Indonesian estate worker believed killed by tiger

GUA MUSANG: The body of an Indonesian worker was found in a gruesome condition, believed to have been devoured by a tiger in the Kampung Kuala Tol rubber plantation here today.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said Shabaini, 36, was found dead with injuries on the front of the neck and his right hand, two big toes and lower body dismembered.

He said the police, Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) and local residents launched a search and rescue operation (SAR) for the victim after receiving a report at 1.30 pm about his disappearance.

“After an hour-long search, his body was found on a slope about 200 metres away from his motorcycle,” he said in a statement here.

Sik said the SAR team retrieved his body at 6.16 pm and sent it to Gua Musang Hospital’s Forensic Unit at 7 pm for a post-mortem.

He added that Perhilitan will continue installing cameras and tiger traps to detect the wild animals.

“The case is classified as sudden death. Police have advised the local people who go out to work to move in groups to avoid untoward incidents,“ he said. - Bernama