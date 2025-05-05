KUANTAN: A student of the MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) in Pekan, Pahang, has been reported missing after leaving home, believed to be due to his refusal to return to the school hostel.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Zahari Wan Busu said the boy’s mother, 41, realised her 13-year-old son, Anas Baihaqi Miqdad Johari, was missing at around 4 pm yesterday.

He added that, according to the boy’s mother, she had seen her son at home at 3.30 pm, but by the time she checked again, he was no longer in his room.

“The complainant also searched the residential area for her son but was unable to locate him,” he said in a statement today.

The boy was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black track pants, and Puma sneakers.

Wan Zahari said the investigation revealed that the teenager had told his mother he refused to return to the hostel, as he did not want to be away from his family.

He said the teenager was found leaving the house with his younger brother’s mobile phone, which remained reachable but calls went unanswered, along with a school backpack and about RM200 in cash.

“Anyone with information or who has seen this teenager is urged to contact the nearest police station,” he said.