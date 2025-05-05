UK police release 14 children held after boy dies in fire

LONDON: British police said Sunday that they had released on bail 14 children arrested in a northeastern English town after a teenage boy died in a fire at an industrial park.

Northumbria police said late Saturday that 11 boys and three girls aged 11 to 14 had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The victim was thought to be Layton Carr, a 14-year-old whose body was found inside the building in Gateshead, near Newcastle, after he was reported missing on Friday, a police spokesman said.

Nearby residents told the BBC on Sunday that teens and children often trespassed on the industrial site.