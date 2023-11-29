KDN drafting bill to safeguard welfare of police retirees, former police officers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) is drafting a bill to regulate the welfare aspects of police retirees, as well as former police officers, said its deputy minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He said the bill is being scrutinised by the ministry’s legal officers and that engagement sessions would be held next year before it is presented to the Cabinet and subsequently for tabling in Parliament.

“This bill will be used as a source of authority for, among other things, related to the registration of police retirees and former police officers, to control the association of police retirees and former police officers, as well as the source of authority to look after their welfare,“ he added.

He said this during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today in response to a supplementary question from Datuk Shamsulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Jempol) whether the KDN and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have plans to introduce a law for police retirees such as the Veterans Act 2012 that safeguard the welfare of veterans of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Shamsul Anuar said it could also guarantee the distribution of aid allocations to police retirees and former police officers, as well as ensure it is done in a more orderly and effective manner.

Earlier, in response to an original question from Shamsulkahar about the breakdown of aid recipients for police retirees and former police officers, Shamsul Anuar said a total of 13,864 applications were approved from 2014 to 2022 involving a financial implication of about RM19 million.

Payment of about RM1.29 million would be made this year to 1,595 successful applicants, he said, adding that they include funeral expenses, medical aid, and aid channelled through Tabung Amanah Warisan polis. - Bernama