High costs dampen dream weddings

PETALING JAYA: Weddings in Malaysia have become increasingly expensive, posing a significant financial challenge for many young couples.

Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) entrepreneurship and business professor Datuk Dr Nik Maheran Nik Muhammad said inflation, rising venue and catering costs, and societal expectations have driven wedding budgets to soar between RM50,000 and RM200,000.

“Malaysia’s wedding expenses are among the highest in Asean, with average costs ranging from RM50,000 to RM200,000,” she said.

“In comparison, weddings in Cambodia and the Philippines are significantly more affordable, averaging around US$15,000 (RM71,000) and US$4,800 (RM22,800), respectively.”

Research shows that Chinese couples tend to allocate more funds towards luxurious venues and gourmet catering, while Malay and Indian couples often prioritise elaborate decorations and invitations.

Regardless of cultural preferences, the rising cost of weddings affects all communities, leading many couples to take on debt to fund their dream celebrations.

“Some take out personal loans or rack up credit card debt ranging from RM30,000 to RM100,000,” said Nik Maheran.

“Alarmingly, the Malaysia Insolvency Department has linked wedding-related financial burdens to an increase in bankruptcy cases among young Malaysians.”

Nik Maheran also said financial struggles are a key reason why many young Malaysians, particularly Chinese men, are delaying marriage.

“Statistics show that the marriage rate among Chinese Malaysians has declined sharply in recent years, dropping from 9.8 per 1,000 in 2016 to just 6.6 in 2022. This trend has continued to decline in 2024,” she said.

“As the cost of living and property prices continue to rise, marriage rates may decline further unless economic conditions improve.”

To avoid financial distress, smart wedding planning is essential. Nik Maheran advised couples to set a clear budget early, allowing them to plan within their means.

Establishing a wedding savings fund can help cover expenses without relying on loans.

Cost-cutting measures, such as reducing the guest list or selecting an off-peak wedding date, can significantly lower expenses.

“Avoid following others in having a grand wedding if you cannot afford it,” she advised.

“Have a small wedding instead, and perhaps plan for a grand 10th or 25th year anniversary celebration when you have a stable income or accumulated wealth.”

Rather than splurging on lavish weddings, open discussions about finances, realistic budgeting, and prioritising financial stability can help couples build a secure future together.

Nik Maheran emphasised “a wedding is just one day, but financial stability lasts a lifetime”.

Nurizyan Syafiqah Mohd Shafruddin, 27, a customer service executive, managed to finance her RM40,000 wedding entirely through savings.

“I had a savings budget of RM40,000 for my wedding, covering both the nikah and bersanding ceremonies. To supplement my income, I sold perfumes and did Shopee affiliate marketing, using that extra income for daily expenses while saving my salary entirely for the wedding.”

She said a simple nikah followed by a meal can save significant costs.

For business analyst Yaswinii Kannan, 28, her budget initially had no strict limit, but she estimated her total spending at RM85,000, keeping it under RM100,000. However, unexpected costs arose.

“My makeup artist initially charged RM3,150 but later added an extra RM300 for waiting time during my saree change.”