Sivasangari, Eain Yow storm into finals on different shores

KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s squash ace S. Sivasangari advanced to the final of the 2025 Grasshopper Cup in style after defeating the tournament’s second seed in the semifinals in Zurich, Switzerland, early today.

The world number 11 produced an impressive performance to overcome Tinne Gilis of Belgium 3-1 (13-11, 7-11, 11-8, 15-13), according to the official website, Grasshopper Cup 2025 - PSA Squash Tour.

In the final scheduled for tomorrow (early morning Malaysian time), Sivasangari will face world number one Nouran Gohar of Egypt, who defeated England’s Georgina Kennedy 3-1 (11-2, 8-11, 11-5, 11-1) in the other semifinal match.

Gohar holds a 100 per cent winning record against Sivasangari, having won all three of their previous encounters.

Meanwhile, in another separate tournament, national men’s squash player Ng Eain Yow also recorded a positive result by advancing to the final of the 2025 Squash On Fire Open in Washington, United States.

Eain Yow, who is seeded second in the tournament, defeated unseeded Egyptian player Kareem El Torkey in the semifinals with a 3-0 win (11-5, 11-4, 11-6), according to the official website Squash on Fire Open 2025 - PSA Squash Tour.

Awaiting Eain Yow in tomorrow’s final is top seed Marwan Elshorbagy of England, who overcame Gregoire Marche of France 3-1 (11-8, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8) in the other semifinal match.

For the record, Eain Yow has lost all three of his previous meetings against Elshorbagy.

Meanwhile, national women’s squash player Rachel Arnold also booked her place in the final in Washington after stunning top seed Rowan Elaraby of Egypt 3-2 (3-11, 11-6, 12-10, 6-11, 11-7) in the semifinals.

The fourth seed will face home favourite and third seed Amanda Sobhy, who swept past Kenzy Ayman 3-0 (11-8, 11-4, 11-6).