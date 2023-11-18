Kemaman by-election: BN candidate wants to wrest seat, serve the people

KEMAMAN: The Kemaman by-election Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor has described the by-election as a battlefield to wrest back the BN stronghold.

The former Chief of Defence Force said he will use his experience to implement the best strategy to serve the people and regain the ‘blue wave’ in Kemaman.

“Every step I take today is to give back what I have gained from Kemaman so far, and I entered the contest as a battlefield for me to fight in another form.

“This is a suitable battlefield for us to strategise well, and it is not impossible for us to regain the ‘blue wave’ in Kemaman,” he told reporters after submitting his nomination forms, here today.

Raja Mohamed Affandi, who was born and raised in Kemaman, said he decided to contest for the sake of serving the constituents here.

Meanwhile, PAS candidate Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said he respected the experience and service of his opponent in his capacity a Chief of Defence Force.

He also said it was not an issue to contest the by-election in his capacity as Menteri Besar (of Terengganu), as it did not contravene any regulation.

The Election Commission has set early voting on Nov 28 and polling day on Dec 2, after the by-election was called following the Sept 26 decision by the Terengganu Election Court to nullify PAS candidate, Che Alias ​​Hamid’s victory in the 15th general election. - Bernama