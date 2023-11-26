Kemaman by-election: Voters must exercise wisdom, choose the right candidate - Mohamad

SEREMBAN: Voters in the Kemaman, Terengganu parliamentary constituency, must exercise wisdom and choose a candidate who is with a party aligned with the Unity Government in the upcoming by-election, UMNO Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

He said this is because all the four state seats - Kemasik, Kijal, Chukai, and Air Putih are currently held by representatives from Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“There are already four assemblymen from PAS, they already have the state seats. So for the voters’ own good, Kemaman parliamentary constituency must be led by the central government, they as well as the state will benefit from this...so they need to be wise and not be led by emotions, he said.

He said if the voters wanted to gain, they must support the federal government as various agencies and ministries provide a lot of assistance through representatives of members of Parliament who are with the Unity Government.

“So vote wisely,” the Barisan Nasional (BN) Deputy Chairman said after officiating at the Agro MADANI Sales and Health Carnival at Taman Bandar Senawang, here today

On the Kemaman by-election campaign, Mohamad said so far things have been going smoothly despite facing some challenges due to the rain.

“However, efforts would be made to reach out to as many voters as possible... in this by-election, each candidate has an equal chance of winning, so it is important to make the effort to engage with voters, “ he said.

The Kemaman parliamentary by-election will see a straight fight between BN candidate, Gen (R) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar representing PAS.

The Election Commission has set polling day on Dec 2, after the by-election was called following the decision of the Terengganu Elections Court on Sept 26 to nullify PAS candidate, Che Alias Hamid’s victory in the 15th general election (GE15). - Bernama