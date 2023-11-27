Kg Bukit Tinggi residents suffer third major flood in two years

BENTONG: The flooding incident in Kampung Bukit Tinggi, Pahang, yesterday was described by residents in the area as the worst to occur in the past two years.

Recounting the anxious moments, Wong Chee Siang, in his 30s, said that the flood, the third to happen within the period, washed away several of his father’s business items after the wall of their restaurant collapsed.

“The first incident occurred last year, the second happened this year, and this is the third. Heavy rains at around 7 pm caused the water to rise two hours later and this continued until 11 pm,“ he told Bernama at the scene today.

“I suffered losses of over RM10,000, with two refrigerators swept away by the strong currents following the floods yesterday. Fortunately, there were no casualties, “ he said.

Wong said that the incident affecting his family and the local residents drew the attention of Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Bentong Member of Parliament Young Syefura Othman who visited the area.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama found that the flooding that affected part of Kampung Bukit Tinggi has been cleaned up by the authorities with the assistance of volunteer firefighters from Perting, Bentong, and members of the public.

In addition, the main road to Janda Baik through Kampung Bukit Tinggi has been temporarily closed after the road was damaged. However, road users still have access to Janda Baik through an alternative route.

Earlier today, Federal Route FT68, or Jalan Lama Gombak to Bentong specifically Sections 43.00 to 43.40 and Jalan Pintasan Bukit Tinggi for Sections 1.98 to 2.58 in Bentong, was closed to all vehicles from today until Dec 1 due to structural damage.

Bentong District Public Works Department (JKR) in a statement uploaded on social media announced the closure of the route which is located near the Janda Baik T- junction was to ensure the safety of road users.

As such, those heading for Janda Baik are advised to use the alternative route by taking the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway to the Bukit Tinggi Intersection heading towards the Bukit Tinggi BHP petrol station and passing through Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Tinggi. –Bernama