KTM Kommuter, ETS services disrupted by derailed train

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu's (KTM) Komuter service and Electric Train Service (ETS) are experiencing disruptions of between 15 and 30 minutes from the original schedule today due to a train derailment incident at the Klang Valley Double Tracking project engineering 1 (KVDT1) at KM387.755 between the Kuala Lumpur Station and KL Sentral Station at 4.05 am.

In a statement today, KTM said the incident occurred when the project's engineering train was carrying out work to upgrade the track at KL Sentral.

“The incident caused a disruption in the ETS train service on the KL Sentral-Butterworth-KL Sentral and KL Sentral-Padang Besar-KL Sentral routes as well as the Klang Valley KTM Komuter service on the KL Sentral-Tanjong Malim- KL Sentral and Batu Caves-KL Sentral-Batu Caves routes due to the use of only one track,“ the statement said.

“We once again apologise for the difficulties faced by commuters following this incident, and will continue to be committed to providing the best service to passengers.”

According to KTM, diversion work was being carried out and monitored by security personnel and we request passengers using the respective platforms to comply with the instructions and rules of the station staff.

For further information, the public can contact the KTM Berhad call centre at 03-2267 1200 or visit KTMB's official new media channel. -Bernama