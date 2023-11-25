KUD@Putrajaya 2023 records over 600,000 visitors thus far - Rubiah

PUTRAJAYA: The Rural Entrepreneurs Carnival KUD@Putrajaya 2023 entered its fourth day today, and recorded more than 600,000 visitors, said Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang.

Speaking to reporters after the opening ceremony of KUD@Putrajaya 2023, which was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, today, Rubiah said that she was optimistic that the target of one million visitors would be reached, based on the encouraging response from various walks of life.

“I found that visitors flocked to see the various products and attractions which KKDW (Ministry of Rural and Regional Development) presented at KUD@Putrajaya 2023.

“All booths have visitors. My hope is not just to visit but to buy the products of rural entrepreneurs to support them,” she said.

KUD@Putrajaya 2023, at Anjung Floria, will draw its curtain tomorrow, participated in by more than 800 rural entrepreneurs, with a target of one million visitors and transactions of RM10 million in cash and business matching.

The carnival also saw the participation of all agencies under KKDW, including the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), the Rubber Industry Smallholder Development Authority (Risda), the Community Development Department (Kemas), the Penang Regional Development Authority (Perda) and the Southeast Johor Development Authority (Kejora).

“For this KUD@Putrajaya, the rural tourism product component was introduced. It is a rural economic development sector, which has high potential to be developed, not only generating income but providing employment opportunities to the rural community,” she said.

She said that the component involved the participation of all regional development boards, under KKDW, throughout the country.

Sharing hopes for the organisation of KUD@Putrajaya 2023, which is entering its ninth edition, Rubiah wants all participating entrepreneurs to benefit and take the opportunity to get guidance and advisory services from various agencies under KKDW, to increase productivity and grow their respective businesses.

“Any visitors who are also new to entrepreneurship should also take advantage of this opportunity,” she said. - Bernama