LZS brings relief: Provides much-needed assistance to those in need

SHAH ALAM: Assistance provided by the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) helped ease the burden of Noor Fadhzly Jaasiman Jaafar, who is suffering from kidney failure.

Noor Fadhzly Jaasiman, 44, Air Selangor meter reader, said that the assistance helped him and his family as after being diagnosed with the disease three years ago, his movements were affected and he would feel tired easily.

“Honestly, I’m not fit (to work), but thinking about responsibilities to my children, and commitments that need to be paid, I still go to work, but I don’t know how long I will last. Right now I’m also suffering from low red blood cell count (anaemia), so one of the effects is that I get tired easily,” said the father of four, who had to undergo dialysis three times a week, after work.

“In the past, when I was still healthy, once I was done with meter reading, I continued to do ‘Grab’, but now with my condition, my income was badly affected. My wife also helped a lot by selling cakes on a small scale to cover kitchen expenses,” he said, when met by reporters at his residence, during the Skuad Jejak Kemiskinan (SJK) programme with the LZS Community in Bukit Lanchong, near here, today.

Housewife Norhalizalizwana Wahab, 39, is relieved, as the assistance can ease the burden of her husband, who works as a mechanic.

“My husband is self-employed. If someone calls him to fix a car, then we’ll get money; if there’s no job, then there is no income. However, we don’t borrow (money) from other people, we eat what we have.

“Thank you Zakat Selangor for giving attention to our family,” said the mother of two, currently attempting to start a small business.

Meanwhile, LZS chief executive officer, Mohd Sabirin Mohd Sarbini, said that the agency will continue to proactively identify individuals and families who are eligible to be registered as asnaf in the state, through the SJK.

He said that the outreach programme was successful in identifying the asnaf group, by using the census method to determine the type of assistance they deserve.

“The SJK is held in collaboration with the LZS kariah (parish) amil (zakat fitrah collectors) assistants, who help channel information on individuals or families who have not yet been assisted by the LZS.

“Through this process, we will understand where these distributions are channelled and how the method is. We call on all individuals who have not paid zakat to pay zakat,” he said.

As of October this year, more than 10,000 families in Selangor have been registered as new asnaf and of that number, more than 3,000 families have been identified through SJK, held in each district, statewide. - Bernama