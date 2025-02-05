MMEA seizes vessel with 150,000 litres of illegal petrol

SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained five men and seized a vessel carrying 150,000 litres of petrol without proper authorisation in local waters last Wednesday (April 30).

Sandakan Maritime Zone director, Captain Muhamad Suhairy Hussain, said the men, aged between 22 and 64, were apprehended along with the vessel at around 5.30 pm, some 9.5 nautical miles northwest of Tanjung Bidara, Sandakan.

“MMEA personnel noticed the suspicious movement of a vessel while conducting their operations and at 5.15 pm the vessel was intercepted for inspection,“ he said.

Upon inspection, it was found that the vessel was manned by a skipper and four crew members, all of whom had valid personal identification documents. Two of the crew members were Filipino nationals.

Further investigation revealed that the vessel was transporting 150,000 litres of petrol without any written authorisation, in violation of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Suhairy warned that strict action would be taken against any individuals attempting to profit illegally.

He also urged the public to report any maritime crime or emergencies by contacting the Sandakan Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 089-229504 or the emergency hotline at 999.