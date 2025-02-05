Continental to cease tyre production

Continental has announced that it will discontinue tyre manufacturing operations at its Alor Setar plant in Malaysia by the end of 2025, following a comprehensive business review aimed at safeguarding its competitiveness in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The Alor Setar facility, which employs approximately 950 people, currently produces passenger car and light truck tyres for the Asia-Pacific market, as well as motorcycle tyres. The company stated that its priority is to support affected employees by offering career counselling and exploring potential employment opportunities both within and outside of Continental.

The decision to close the plant reflects Continental’s strategy to adapt to evolving customer demand, optimise its local product portfolio, and strengthen its manufacturing footprint. Despite the closure, the company reaffirmed its commitment to the Malaysian market, emphasising that long-standing relationships with customers and partners remain central to its operations.

“Malaysia continues to be a key market for Continental in the Asia-Pacific region,” the company said, reiterating its dedication to maintaining trust and delivering high-quality service.

The Asia-Pacific region remains a strategic growth area for Continental, which maintains a strong tyre manufacturing network with facilities in Hefei (China), Rayong (Thailand), Modipuram (India), Kalutara (Sri Lanka), and Petaling Jaya (Malaysia).

The Alor Setar tyre plant began operations on 20 December 1979 and became a fully owned subsidiary of Continental in May 2012. Spanning approximately 133,000 square metres, the facility has played a significant role in the company’s production capabilities for over four decades.