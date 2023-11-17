Malaysia, Thailand strengthen cooperation to fight online job scams

BANGKOK: Malaysian ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel met with Thai authorities to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation on combating online job scams.

Jojie visited Mae Sot in Tak Province in northern Thailand early this week where he met Governor of Tak Province, Somchai Kitcharoenrungroj, Superintendent of Tak Immigration Office, Pol Col Buwornphop Soontornlekh and Superintendent of Mae Sot police station, Pol Col Monsak Kaew-on.

He also met representatives from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Global Alms Incorporated, an Australian not-for-profit organisation dedicated to the elimination of trafficking, sexual exploitation and the physical abuse of men, women and children.

“We had a good discussion. The meeting aims to strengthen cooperation with the authorities to address issues of Malaysians who have been duped by job scams.

“We also discussed strategies to deter future victims from falling prey to these scams,” he told Bernama.

Jojie added that the meeting also established a clear line of communication between the authorities and the Malaysian embassy.

“If they identify any Malaysian nationals being involved, they will inform us immediately and provide appropriate assistance,” he said.

Jojie also commended the Thai authorities’ swift action in rescuing and repatriating Malaysian nationals trapped in job scams, as well as their diligent efforts in processing the necessary documentation to facilitate their return home.

To date, he said 83 Malaysians job scam victims have been rescued and brought home via Myanmar and Thailand since last year,” he said.

