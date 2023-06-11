MARA to study need to raise scholarship rate

KANGAR: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) will study the need to increase the rate of scholarship under its sponsorship to face the current economic challenges and rising cost of living.

MARA chairman Datuk Wira Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (pix) said all aspects including the financial capability of the country also need to be evaluated before any decision on the new scholarship rate is implemented.

“The Deputy Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) in his recent visit to the UK (United Kingdom) and Germany, he has instructed me and MARA to evaluate the matter seriously.

“...it should be carefully evaluated with the financial impact as the allocation (for the scholarship) comes from the national fund as well,“ he told reporters after officiating the MARA-Petronas Automotive Entrepreneur Development Programme (PUMP) here today.

He was asked whether MARA would increase the scholarship rate for students in line with the current economic challenges and the cost of living faced by the people at the moment.

Asyraf Wajdi said the Deputy Prime Minister has expressed his concern on the issue and the government is trying to find an effective solution.

In the meantime, he said MARA allocated a fund of RM12.65 million to finance 21 entrepreneurs to open 29 service centres under PUMP and thereby opening more than 200 job opportunities for local residents.

“During these two years, entrepreneurs under the PUMP programme have achieved a sales value of over RM35 million...three more outlets (service centres) will be opened in Terengganu after Perlis,“ he said.

Asyraf Wajid said Mara is aiming to open 100 PUMP service centres next year.

PUMP which was implemented in 2021, is a collaboration programme between MARA and Petronas Lubricants Marketing (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd in an effort to develop a dynamic and competent community of automotive entrepreneurs through image enhancement and workshop layouts that meet industry standards to be more competitive in the market .

In Perlis, Nasr Utara Automotif Sdn Bhd is the first service centre introduced under PUMP. -Bernama