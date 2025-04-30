RECENTLY, a woman claimed she received subpar treatment from a dentist located in Kuching, Sarawak.

Shared on Threads, she also alleged being subjected to inappropriate comments from the dentist, who allegedly made jabs at her for being a housewife, saying: “Must be fun sitting around at home not working. Using your husband’s money to get your braces done.”

“I want to switch dentists. I paid a lot to be treated at a private facility, thinking I would receive better service, but seeing the kind of treatment I’m getting now, government hospitals seem like a better option,” she said in her post, adding that her friend had allegedly received similar treatment from the same dentist.

The housewife further claimed that her teeth still hurt after a month of wearing braces.

“If I wear lipstick, the dentist would wipe it off really harshly,” she added.

She also spoke about allegedly receiving cold treatment from the dentist and other staff members after she was late for an appointment.

She explained that her delay was due to her husband having a meeting and not allowing her to drive, as she had only recently settled in the area where she was staying in Sarawak.

“The staff and dentist who were sitting together at the counter just got up and walked away. They didn’t even bother to smile. I know I was late, but I apologised,” she said.

She also shared screenshots of a conversation between her and the dentist’s administrative staff regarding her braces enquiries.

In one part of the exchange, the staff allegedly questioned why she hadn’t voiced her concerns directly to the dentist during her visit, suggesting it would have been better to do so.

Netizens sided with the young woman, validating her concerns and advising her to switch clinics. Many users pointed out that the staff were indeed rude to her and suggested she report their behaviour to the relevant authorities.

Some also advised her never to reveal her occupation, so as not to give anyone the opportunity to judge her.

“Disgustingly unprofessional and rude. The dentist should never treat a patient like that. If I were you, I’d stop going there,” one user commented.

“It’s your money. You have the right to fight back. Orthodontic treatment isn’t cheap,” a user remarked.