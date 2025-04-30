Learning Malaysian Sign Language (MSL) offers many benefits—chief among them is the ability to communicate directly with members of the deaf community.

Recently, the Melaka Chief Minister showed just how valuable this skill can be.

In a now-viral video posted on Melaka Kini’s Facebook page, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh is seen using sign language to communicate with three individuals at what appears to be a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house.

In the 20-second clip, Ab Rauf approaches the group and begins signing fluently, bringing smiles to their faces and leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

The video, which has racked up over 453,000 views and more than 260 comments, drew praise from Malaysians impressed by the Chief Minister’s command of sign language.

“This is how elected representatives should set an example,” commented AmirulHayat AbdulRazak.

Many netizens also highlighted the importance of incorporating sign language into the national education system.

“This is what it means to be a great Chief Minister—reaching out and connecting with the people without barriers. Hopefully, the Education Minister will consider including Malaysian Sign Language in the national curriculum, instead of focusing on introducing foreign languages like Burmese, Vietnamese, Lao, and others,” wrote Bro Ben.

“It’s probably time to include sign language as a subject in the school syllabus. That way, everyone can learn together and communication will be easier in public,” urged Zuhaimi Hashim.

“Much respect to the Melaka Chief Minister. Language needs to be practised, and this shows he’s truly proficient and regularly uses sign language,” added Encik Ahmad Alfonso.