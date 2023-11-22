Mas Ermieyati: PAC wants govt to include committee’s role in Audit Act amendments

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hopes that the Unity Government can include the committee’s role and responsibilities in the proposed amendments to the Audit Act 1957.

PAC chairperson Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (pix) said that the government plans to amend the law next year and the committee is ready to discuss with the National Audit Department (JAN), to enable PAC to perform its role better.

“I believe in the commitment of the Auditor General, the Attorney General’s Chambers and the PUU (legal advisers) to look at and take into account the PAC’s duties.

“I am also confident that with engagement sessions (with all parties involved) from time to time, we can discuss what is best for stronger cooperation in the future so that the powers and responsibilities of the PAC can be implemented more effectively,” she said in a press conference at the Parliament building today.

Earlier, PAC was given a briefing by Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi and the National Audit Department on three reports of the Auditor-General’s Report 2022.

The three reports are Auditor-General’s Report 2022 on Activities of the Federal Government Ministries/Departments and Federal Statutory Bodies; Auditor-General’s Report 2022 on the Management of Federal Government Companies; and Auditor-General’s Report 2022 on Special Audit of Forest Management and Environmental Impact. -Bernama