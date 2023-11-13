MOT supports Melaka’s efforts to attract investment to LTAM: Loke

MELAKA: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) will support state government’s efforts to attract investment to the Melaka International Airport (LTAM) in Batu Berendam here.

Its Minister Anthony Loke said he had previously held a discussion with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh on Melaka’s effort to attract investment from an airline company to operate in LTAM.

“At the federal government level, we are looking into how we can support this investment in Melaka.

“If (potential) investors are genuinely interested in investing in Melaka, then the ministry will facilitate with MAHB (Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad),” he told reporters after the launching ceremony of the Hydroglyder Boat, which uses electric technology in Batu Berendam here today.

Also present was State Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer.

Anthony, however, did not elaborate on the form of investment being discussed by the Melaka government and the company.

The media previously reported that LTAM had discontinued its commercial flight operations. The final flights were to Penang in June and from Pekan Baru, Indonesia, on Aug 16.

The absence of an official agreement between the state government and commercial airline companies had led them to unilaterally terminate their services at LTAM.-Bernama