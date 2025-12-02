KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all ministries and relevant agencies to refine the approval process for government information and communication technology (ICT) projects through a holistic enterprise architecture (EA) approach.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said this approach should consider cross-agency collaboration, infrastructure sharing, as well as data, information and service integration, in line with the government’s commitment to prudent spending.

“I have emphasised to the ministries and agencies involved that they must adhere to the set implementation timeline to ensure that the outcomes of these initiatives fully benefit the people,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He said this directive was issued after chairing the National Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution Council (MED4IRN) meeting, which reviewed the latest progress reports on the country’s transformation agenda, showing positive developments.

Among the updates presented was the completed Wi-Fi upgrade at Universiti Malaya, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia and Universiti Malaysia Perlis, with further improvements set to be expanded to 13 public institutions of higher learning, 24 polytechnic institutions and 43 community colleges.