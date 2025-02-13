MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2025 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment announces its achievements in the newly released 2025 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), further excelling this year in its lead among integrated resorts in Asia and topping the competition across all of Macau. With three new FTG Five-Star awards granted to Melco across the Hotel, Restaurant and Spa categories, including for Studio City’s Epic Tower, The Spa at Epic Tower and Altira Macau’s Aurora restaurant, the Company has attained the most Five-Star awards in Macau and Asia with a record total of 107 stars.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said, “It is an honor to be recognized once again by FTG. We are thrilled to receive three new Five-Star awards across our hotels, restaurants and spas this year, highlighting our dedication to creating integrated resorts that offer superlative design, operation and guest experience. We are excited to welcome new and returning guests at our properties in Asia and Europe in the year ahead, as we continue to and enhance our luxury hospitality and entertainment offerings across Melco’s portfolio.”

The 19 Five-Star awards presented to Melco properties and facilities in 2025 FTG include: