No application from Sirul Azhar for review of death sentence so far - Saifuddin Nasution

PUTRAJAYA: Former police commando Sirul Azhar Umar has not submitted his application for a review of the death sentence imposed on him for the murder of Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu in 2006.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who confirmed the matter, said that former Chief Inspector Azilah Hadri, the other person convicted of the murder, had submitted an application for a review of his death sentence to the court.

“There is no information yet from Sirul as he had just been released (from Australia’s Immigration detention). We have not received any response as to whether his lawyer has submitted an application for a review of the (death) sentence,“ he said.

Saifuddin Nasution told this to reporters when met at the 2023 PKR Annual National Congress at the Putrajaya International Convention Center (PICC) here today.

According to him, Azilah was among the first 900 groups to apply for the review in line with the Revision of Sentence of Death and Imprisonment for Natural Life (Temporary Jurisdiction of the Federal Court) Act 2023 (Act 847) which gives 90 days from Sept 12 this year for a death penalty offender to apply.

Regarding former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s request for the Malaysian government to engage with the Australian authorities with an aim to facilitate Sirul Umar Azhar’s extradition to Malaysia to ensure a comprehensive investigation into his claims, he said the government considered it as a proposal until Sirul Azhar make a court application.

Saifuddin Nasution also said he was aware of the statement by Sirul Azhar who claimed to have received RM1 million in the murder case for his silence.

“Only Sirul Azhar knows. The matter was not raised during the trial. It’s a claim by Sirul Azhar and only he can answer why the matter was only brought up now, what is the real purpose,“ he said.

It was previously reported that Sirul Azhar was released from the Villawood Immigration Detention Center in Sydney, Australia, last Nov 11 after nine years in the custody of the Australian Immigration Department.

Sirul Azhar’s release followed a ruling by the Australian High Court on Nov 8, which ruled that non-citizen detainees who cannot be deported can no longer be detained indefinitely by the immigration authorities.

Regarding the seizure of eight books believed to contain elements of communism in an inspection at a business premises in Petaling Jaya recently, Saifuddin Nasution said it was a normal process by the ministry’s Enforcement and Control Division following public complaints.

“When there is a complaint from the public, the ministry’s Enforcement and Control Division will apply the clause from the relevant act to visit the premises complained of, then take some of the materials or books involved.

“They have a panel that will investigate and at the end of the investigation, if the content does not display the intended elements, they will return it, that is the normal process,” he added.

In another development, Saifuddin Nasution, who is PKR secretary-general, said he had yet to receive any information regarding the statement by former Penang DAP deputy chairman Dr P. Ramasamy who claimed that his booking of a hall at the Temple of Fine Arts (TFA), Brickfields, to hold an event to introduce his new party, Urimai, was cancelled at the last minute due to pressure from the police.

“I have been at the PKR Annual National Congress the whole day. Let me refer to the police first,” he added. - Bernama