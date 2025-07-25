Motoring influencer and brother jailed for false police report in Muar

MUAR: Motoring influencer Tengku Nizaruddin Tengku Zainudin, known as “Ija,“ and his younger brother, Tengku Abdul Aziz, were each sentenced to one month in jail and fined RM1,500 by the Magistrates’ Court for lodging a false police report. Both pleaded guilty to their charges before Magistrate Suzana Mokhtar.

Tengku Nizaruddin, 38, was charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code for abetting his brother in providing false information to police, claiming he had gone missing on July 14. His brother, Tengku Abdul Aziz, 30, was separately charged under Section 182 for filing the false report at Lenga police station.

Deputy public prosecutors Nur Ameerah Allaudeen and Yasmin Mohd Piah argued for both imprisonment and a fine, stressing the offence wasted police and fire department resources. “This case has drawn public attention, and we hope it serves as a deterrent,“ they said.

Defence lawyer Nor Hafizah Abdullah, representing both brothers, pleaded for leniency, stating they were remorseful, had apologised, and were first-time offenders. “They are breadwinners with families and cooperated fully with authorities,“ she said.

The false report led to a search operation after Tengku Nizaruddin’s car was found submerged in Sungai Tui, Bukit Kepong. Investigations later revealed he had staged the incident, left for Thailand via Padang Besar, and booked a flight to Hat Yai. CCTV footage also placed him at Seremban Bus Terminal. - Bernama