Couple arrested for stealing fire hydrant nozzles in Semenyih

KUALA LUMPUR: A couple has been arrested for allegedly stealing 26 fire hydrant nozzles from an apartment block in Semenyih. The theft was discovered by the apartment’s security supervisor, who reported the incident to the police on June 30.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed that investigations revealed the missing nozzles were taken from the fifth to the 17th floors of the building. “A CCTV recording from a nearby house, which went viral on social media on July 23, helped police identify and arrest the suspects,“ he said in a statement.

The suspects, aged 43 and 44, were detained at 10.30 pm yesterday. Initial investigations showed that the male suspect has seven prior narcotics-related records and one criminal record, while the female suspect has eight narcotics-related and five criminal records. Both also tested positive for methamphetamine.

The couple has been remanded for three days to assist in investigations under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft. Authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Karunagaran at 012-244 9414 or the nearest police station. - Bernama