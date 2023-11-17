Number of flood victims in Kedah, Perak drops to 356

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Kedah and Perak dropped to 356 this morning.

In Kedah, the number of flood victims at four relief centres (PPS) was 249 people from 81 families as of 8 am, compared to 253 victims from 83 families last night.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Secretariat Division chief Maj (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said three of the PPS were in Kota Setar district and one was in Kubang Pasu district.

“In Kota Setar, 105 victims from 33 families are housed at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Alor Merah, 88 victims from 31 families are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Titi Gajah and 20 victims from 10 families are at SK Taman Aman.

“Among the affected areas are Kampung Seberang Chegar, Kampung Alor Gunung, Kampung Pulau Kerengga, Kampung Alor Senjaya, Kampung Alor Perang, Kampung Bohor, Kampung Anak Bukit, Kampung Alor Gunong and Kampung Seberang Alor Gunong,“ he said in a statement today.

In Kubang Pasu district, the number of flood victims at SK Malau dropped to 36 people from seven families, compared to 40 people from eight families last night.

“The PPS was opened (last Monday) after areas like Kampung Lahar, Kampung Paya Tok Keong, Kampung Paya Tok Teh and Kampung Biak were flooded,” he said.

In Perak, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the number of flood victims at four PPS dropped to 107 people from 31 families this morning, compared to 114 victims from 33 families last night.

The four PPS still operating are Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak in Hilir Perak with 23 victims from seven families; SK Changkat Lobak (18 victims from three families) and SK Alor Pongsu (57 victims from 19 families) in Kerian; and Dewan Orang Ramai Taman Meru 2A (nine victims from two families) in Kinta. - Bernama